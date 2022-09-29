News and First Alert Weather App
Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards

Wisconsin
Wisconsin(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago.

The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation.

Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year.

His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.

