Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire

The traveling dinosaur exhibit is making a stop in the Chippewa Valley
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire.

September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history.

In addition to life-like dinos, there will also be kids’ rides, a fossil dig, a scavenger hunt, and more.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest and for ticket information, click here.

