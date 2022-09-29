Harvest Fest to be held Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau Area Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Saturday on Wausau’s 400 Block. Families are invited to attend this free event.

The event features potato sack races, a petting zoo, and kids’ activities. The events are free, but those wishing to take home a pumpkin are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.

The events are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.