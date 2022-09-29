Grand Theater adopts new security screening system beginning Oct. 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the Grand Theater will implement a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering.

The first show when this will be implemented will be the sold-out Tom Segura show on Monday night.

While The Grand has used security screening measures in the past, this new system is designed to make the process quick, smooth, and as nonintrusive as possible to detect prohibited items. According to a news release, bags and persons will be subject to search if the system or other circumstances alert staff to a potential problem.

Large bags and backpacks are prohibited inside the Grand Theater for all events. Purses, handbags and satchels are allowed but may be subject to security inspection. Cell phones are allowed in general, but should be kept on silent inside the theater.

The items listed below, and any others that Grand Theater management determines could potentially distract from the safety and enjoyment of all, are among those not allowed inside the venue:

• Backpacks or oversized bags

Firearms or weapons of any kind

• Laser pointers and flashlights

• Aerosol sprays including mace and pepper spray

• Outside food/beverage including alcohol

• Cameras with external flash or interchangeable lenses • Recording devices (audio/visual)

• Illegal substances/drugs

• Selfie sticks

• Balloons

• Pets, other than service animals

• Tripods/monopods

• Signs, flags, banners • Fireworks or noisemakers.

Exceptions will be made for those with disabilities, medical requirements, and/or other special needs. These patrons should contact The Grand prior to attending an event to arrange for reasonable accommodations.

During a sold-out show, there are 1,200 patrons in the building, plus dozens of staff, volunteers, performers and stage crew.

In total, approximately 130,000 people are expected to visit The Grand this 2022/23 season.

For more details on The Grand’s updated security policy, see www.grandtheater.org/plan-your-visit.

