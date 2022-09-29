First Alert Weather: Warming into the month of October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another frosty and chilly start to the day, Thursday. A Freeze Warning in effect through 8 AM Thursday for certain locations in our viewing area. This includes Adams, Juneau, and Jackson county. Improvements will be made later in the day and for the start of October over the weekend.

Thursday will be about 5-8 degrees warmer than Wednesday. (WSAW)

Temperatures to quickly warm for the afternoon. Highs to warm into the 60s and feature mostly sunny skies. Warmer conditions will continue to push into Wisconsin for the upcoming weekend. The large high pressure system that brought the cooler weather for most of the week will slowly roll eastward by the end of the work week. Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with a low near 40°. Clouds move in for Friday, but skies will still feature sunshine. Warmer for the afternoon with highs reaching the mid/upper 60s.

Temperatures to warm into the weekend towards the 70s. Mostly sunny for much of the weekend. (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend will feature spectacular weather! Perfect time to enjoy any outdoor fall activites. Plentiful amounts of sunshine with temperatures jumping well into the upper 60s or low 70s. Saturday will feature highs making a run towards the 70s for the first day of October. This is 15-degrees above average for the month of October. Some clouds to roll for Sunday as a front drops south through the upper Midwest, but sunshine will still be possible. Long-term forecast models look to keep the viewing area dry throughout the weekend, but shows a possible morning sprinkle or two in Western Wisconsin and Minnesota. Regardless, the forecast both Saturday and Sunday will be splendid. The past 12 weekends have featured measurable rainfall at some point across the viewing area. This could be the first dry weekend we’ve seen since July.

This upcoming weekend could be the first weekend in 13 weekends since we had a completely dry Saturday and Sunday. (WSAW)

Leaves are starting to change in spots thanks to the recent cold spell over the Midwest. The Northwoods expected to reach peak Fall Foliage during the second week of October. With the fabulous weather in store for the weekend, a roadtrip to the Northwoods to check out the turning leaves wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Leaves are changing in the Northwoods. Should be near or at peak foliage by the second week of October. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.