First Alert Weather: Staying bright, warmer into start of October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday in North Central Wisconsin featured a milder afternoon as the temperature rose into the low to mid 60s, which is close to average levels for the end of September. Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night with lows by daybreak on Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s north to the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. By the way, the growing season is now over across most of the region, with the exception of Juneau & Adams Counties.

Thanks to recent frost/freeze conditions, the growing season is over for most of the area. (WSAW)

Sunshine along with a few high clouds on Friday. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Good weather for high school foorgball games with temps in the 50s for the early to mid-evening hours.

A good deal of sunshine with a milder afternoon. (WSAW)

A cool and dry evening on tap with temps slipping from around 60 into the 50s during the evening. (WSAW)

There hasn’t been a lot of weekends this spring or summer season where the weekend was completely dry. Labor Day weekend was dry during the daylight hours, with the rainfall taking place just after midnight into the early part of Saturday morning during that holiday weekend. Well, this weekend we are aiming for dry conditions from start to finish. Fantastic weather to be out and about both days of the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with highs close to 70. Sunday is similar with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Sunny to partly cloudy with nice afternoons this weekend. (WSAW)

The new work week gets underway with the pleasant early fall conditions persisting. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Above average temperatures are on the way for the weekend into the first half of next week. (WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to head our way for mid-week with more clouds and a risk of showers on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday are around 60. Cooler air then pours down from Canada later next week with morning lows next Thursday in the 20s to around 30. Intervals of sun and clouds, brisk, and cool with highs on Thursday, October 6th in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.