Door Co. Lighthouse Festival set for this weekend

Sturgeon Bay North Pier Lighthouse.
Sturgeon Bay North Pier Lighthouse.(WLUK)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend is your chance to check out many of the lighthouses in Door County.

The Lighthouse Festival starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday. All 11 of the Door County lighthouses and three more to the south will be part of air, land and boat adventure tours.

Some of the lighthouses typically aren’t open to the public.

For more information on the Fall Lighthouse Festival, click here.

