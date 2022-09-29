Community Blood Center to ship blood to Flordia after Hurricane Ian

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Blood Center is urging people to donate blood in the coming days to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. They will be shipping blood products to Florida once transportation routes reopen.

The Community Blood Center says natural disasters can quickly lead to a blood emergency. Blood centers often shut down and blood drives are canceled. The storm hit at a time blood centers across the nation were already facing low blood supplies.

“The blood community is a generous one. In times of need, we rally together to support each other and the patients who rely on blood,” said John Hagins, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Community Blood Center. “We are grateful for the blood donors who stepped up in the days and weeks prior to this event – they could be helping victims of this disaster or patients in hospitals for other reasons who need blood.”

All healthy and eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation in the days to come. Donation appointments can be scheduled at communityblood.org or by calling (800) 280-4102. The Community Blood Center has locations in Woodruff, Rhinelander, and Merrill.

