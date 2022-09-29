News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

Latest News

Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
FILE -The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan