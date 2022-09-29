News and First Alert Weather App
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died at the scene due to his injuries.

The accident was reported to the Dunn County Communications Center at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter, Durand Ambulance, Dunn County First Responders and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 29, 2022

