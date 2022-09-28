News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market

Oktoberfest Fall Market
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point.

The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses with their products available to the public. Including many items from Something Special from Wisconsin businesses.

Entrance to the event is $2. Attendees will receive a ticket to win a door prize. Prizes will be announced every hour on the hour. Attendees will not need to be present to win. There are over 30 prizes to win, all valued over $25.

“During the fall there are so many fun Oktoberfest celebrations but sometimes they are too much” said Christine Ameigh, owner of Christine’s Kitchens and Slide Gourmet Potato Chips. “Some people want to just have a beer, listen to some polka music, and shop!” That is exactly what the Oktoberfest Fall Market is.

Businesses vending at the market include, Petphoria organic pet treats and clothes, Wisconsin Hickory Syrup Products, Rabbit Road soaps and rollers, Midwest Nice Candle Company, Honestly Cranberry, Dalla Terra Pasta, 100 Mile Sauce Co. Bloody Mary Mix, Brandy Land the Game Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Lady Laughs Comedy and crafts, Candles by Renee, Interwald Farms, LLC, Scholze Family Beef, Flavor Temptations, Emmanuel’s Mix, and so many more.

