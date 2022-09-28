Wausau City Council approves Mall Development plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a plan that will transform the old Wausau Center Mall. In a 7-2 vote, the council approved the Foundry on 3rd Project. They also signed off on $6-million in reverse tax increment financing.

Phase 1 will happen at Washington and 3rd Street. It will have a mix of 153 apartments, 180 total parking spots and retail space on the first floor. The total cost of the project is $48-million. Construction would begin in March 2023.

Community members at the meeting say the project is necessary to keep young people in the community. They also say a vibrant downtown would help attract more employees to the community.

“The labor market as we’ve discussed tonight is rapidly changing,” said Jeff Wicklander, President of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “Those physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals have choices. Tonight we have an option to change the narrative. We know that housing and a vibrant community are driving forces of why individuals choose to practice here.”

Wicklander’s colleague, Ryan Neville from Marshfield Clinic, agreed.

“We need to continue to attract the talent in order to provide that care,” said Neville, regional President for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “As talent comes in, and we recruit nationally, we take them onto a community tour. This puts us in a very nice advantage to attract talent to take care of us going forward.”

Council members expressed concerns during the meeting from voters about the use of TIF dollars.

“If this was privately financed and planned I would have no issue with it,” said Tom Killian, District 3 alderperson. “But it is not. It is funded with millions and millions of dollars of public money. And, so, I believe that with scarce resources we should be focusing on more pressing needs.”

District 7 alderperson Lisa Rasmussen is in favor and says the city has learned a lot over the years. This development agreement has taxpayer protections, she says, that are better than she’s seen in the city’s previous projects.

“There’s no public money going into this deal upfront,” said Rasmussen. “The developer has to acquire the site, borrow the money, build it, fill it with tenants, and start to pay his taxes on it. And only then do the incentives flow.”

In the end, the Council voted in favor 7-2 for the project.

