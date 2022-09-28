News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tiffany and Ausman to debate in Minocqua

Tom Tiffany (L) Dick Ausman (R)
Tom Tiffany (L) Dick Ausman (R)(Campaign provided photos)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua will host a debate between the candidates for governor for the race to lead Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Incubument, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany will face democratic challenger Dick Ausman.

The debate is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the high school theater. The debate is open for the public to attend.

Tiffany, 64, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years. He join the state Legislature in 2011, he was a close ally of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass the anti-union law, Act 10. He also voted in favor of legalizing concealed carry and moving the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin and pushed to locate an open-pit mine in northern Wisconsin that ultimately never came to the state. Tiffany has been the representative for the 7th Congressional District since 2020.

Ausman, 61, is a Democrat from Lac du Flambeau. He was born in Merrill. This is the first time he run in an election.

The 7th Congressional District covers all or parts of 26 counties including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood counties.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Man killed in Marathon County crash identified
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
Raptor Education Group Inc. cares for two baby barn owls.
REGI cares for baby barn owls after rare nest spotted

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos fighting subpoena from January 6 Committee
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistaken endorsement
Gas and rising input costs were the most notable issues mentioned.
Van Orden meets with small business owners to discuss economic issues
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate