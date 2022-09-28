Packers’ defense preparing ‘same way’ despite Patriots’ quarterback questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The New England Patriots have been clear this week that they’re taking starting quarterback Mac Jones’ ankle injury day-to-day. However, reports are indicating he will not play in Sunday’s game. The Packers’ defense now turns their attention towards veteran back-up Brian Hoyer, knowing they should be prepared for whatever.

“We gotta prepare the same way,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “They’re a physical team that loves to run the ball. I don’t see them getting away from all that kind of stuff.”

With the run, Mac Jones is certainly the more mobile of the two QB options. Hoyer on the other hand, is more of the traditional pocket passer.

“Different type of throws, different types of quarterbacks, especially with Mac Jones, he is a little bit more mobile,” said Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. “We’re gonna prepare, and continue to do what we do and hopefully we find something soon.”

Another big difference between the two quarterbacks is experience. Jones is in just his second year in the league, while Hoyer is a 14-year veteran.

“He’s been doing it for a really long time,” said Packers head coach Matt Lafleur when speaking on Hoyer. “He’s going to know their system inside and out. That always presents some challenges.”

“Brian Hoyer, he’s a vet,” said Clark. “Like I said, he done seen everything. He’s a really good player too.”

The Packers and Patriots kick off Sunday afternoon from Lambeau at 3:25. The game can be seen on WSAW.

