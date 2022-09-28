NTC to host open house on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NTC will host its Community Open House at the Wausau campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community back on campus to showcase the hands-on learning opportunities that NTC offers,” said Darren Ackley, Vice President of Learning at NTC. “Our faculty and staff will be available to help answer questions about our programs and support services.”

The Open House will give people a chance to meet faculty and explore 190+ program options.

Some of those options are culinary classes. Chef Brock Decker visited Sunrise 7 to highlight what future students will learn.

“I teach a three course meal class that we teach crème brûlée making in. We also do things like [jazzing] casseroles, and healthier, healthy options for cooking. We’re also doing a Packers tailgate session coming on up each week we’re going to be doing a class on food from the opponent’s place, Chef Deck explained.

Click here to register for classes.

During the open house on Wednesday, people can also tour the state-of-the-art labs and Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing.

High school students and their parents, as well as returning adults are encouraged to attend to learn about getting started at NTC, paying for college, campus life and more. A financial aid resource room will also be available for free, professional help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Attendees can also apply to the College at no cost during this event, which is a savings of $30.

