Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers, court documents show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man is expected to plead guilty to the murders of two brothers from Shawano County, according to a federal court document issued Tuesday.

Garland Nelson is anticipated to enter guilty pleas to multiple counts in Missouri, including the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel. Nelson is charged with killing the brothers over a cattle debt. Nelson was facing the death penalty in the state case, but that could be avoided by pleading guilty.

Nelson was being held in a federal custody awaiting trial on fraud and gun charges related to the Diemel brothers case in Missouri. The state and the federal government had agreed Nelson would go to trial on the federal charges before the state charges. On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office filed a motion for Nelson to be released from federal custody upon word that Nelson planned to plead guilty to the state charges. A federal judge signed off on that request and ordered Nelson to be released from federal custody.

“Nelson is charged in the State of Missouri with two counts of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Abandonment of a Corpse, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, in Case Number 19CL-CR00366-01, State of Missouri v. Garland Joseph Nelson. Nelson is anticipated to enter a guilty plea to those counts within the next two days. Should that guilty plea not occur, the United States would request this Court re-issue the Writ of Habeas Corpus Ad Prosequendum in advance of trial scheduled before this Court on October 3, 2022,” reads the motion filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

That means if Nelson fails to plead guilty in the state case, he could be taken back into federal custody for his fraud trial starting Oct. 3.

Missouri court records show Nelson has a motion hearing in Johnson County on Oct. 3. Action 2 News will continue to follow the story and keep you updated.

Nick Diemel (left) and Justin Diemel (right). Photos: Lisa Diemel (WBAY) (KY3)

The federal prosecutor says Nelson agreed to care for livestock from Diemel’s Livestock out of Bonduel. Nick and Justin Diemel were principals in the business that traded and invested in cattle and livestock. Nelson agreed to feed and pasture the cattle and sell them on the sprawling farm owned by his mother. Nelson agreed to send the proceeds to Diemel’s Livestock.

Between November 2018 and April 2019, the Diemels delivered loads of cattle to Nelson. Nelson then sold, traded and/or killed the cattle without sending payment to the Diemel brothers, according to the federal indictment.

Prosecutors claim Nelson “continued to fraudulently bill the Diemels for feed and yardage for cattle that had been sold, traded, or had died.”

“Nelson, the indictment says, did not properly care for cattle due to incompetence, neglect, or maltreatment. Cattle entrusted to Nelson had high death rates dues to underfeeding, neglect, and/or maltreatment. Nelson fed cattle inadequately and poorly,” reads a statement from the prosecutor’s office. “For example, he dropped hay bales in a pasture for calves but did not remove the plastic covering so that calves ate the plastic and died. In another example, in December 2018, Nelson was entrusted with feeding and caring for 131 calves he co-owned with a Kansas farmer. On May 23, 2019, Nelson dropped off 35 calves at the co-owner’s farm in Kansas, apparently all that survived of the 131. Of the surviving 35 calves, many were emaciated and had ringworm. Some calves had their ears torn as though identifying ear tags had been removed.”

Nick Diemel continued to press Nelson for payment and sent no more cattle to them. The indictment states Nelson sent the Diemels a $215,936 bad check. His account had a balance of 21 cents at the time. Prosecutors say the check had been intentionally torn so it could not be cashed.

On July 21, 2019, the Diemel brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm in Missouri to collect on the debt. They were never seen again.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed. It is believed Garland Joseph Nelson acted alone or in concert with others in committing the act of murder against both Nick and Justin Diemel,” reads an affidavit filed against Nelson.

The affidavit says at 11:45 a.m. that day, Nelson drove the Diemel brothers’ rental vehicle from his Braymer farm to a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nelson stated that he left the keys in the ignition and removed the Diemel brothers’ cell phones and tossed them along the roadway. He arranged for someone to pick him up and take him back to the farm.

The affidavit states remains were found in a 55-gallon barrel in a pole barn on the Nelson farm. The affidavit states Nelson admitted to burning the remains, crushing the burn barrels, and cleaning up blood in a barn.

A blood stain on Nelson’s clothing was a DNA match for Nick Diemel, according to the affidavit.

Remains were also found on a trailer on a ranch in Nebraska. A rancher had recently purchased the trailer from Missouri.

A neighbor described hearing the sound of multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Nelson farm at about 11:15-to-11:30 on the morning of July 21. That’s the time Nelson admitted that the Diemels were on the property prior to Nelson driving their rental vehicle to Holt.

A fired 30-30 caliber cartridge was found in Nelson’s clothing, and 30-30 caliber ammunition was found in Nelson’s vehicle. Nelson was in possession of a 30-30 caliber rifle.

The Diemel family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson. A judge approved a $2 million settlement.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.