‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years

By Hannah Borchert and Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old.

NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday.

Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.

“We had the vet come out…she says that is bone structure there, she does breathe out of both noses,” said Mark Krombholz, Lucy’s owner during an interview in May.

Despite being different, Lucy lived a healthy life. The vet told Krombholz Lucy was going to be a twin but the egg didn’t fully split. Lucy went on to have 10 calves of her own. They all were normal cows, unlike Lucy who was born into fame.

“I received phone calls from all different places. We were on national farm magazine, radio station things like that in the morning. And TV stations in New York and we were even mentioned on Jay Leno when he was still on the night show,” said Krombholz.

He said she even caught the attention of other countries.

“She was in Pravda, the Russian newspaper in China,” said Krombholz.

Krombholz said he’d been offered thousand of dollars to sell Lucy. But told NewsChannel he wouldn’t trade her for the world.

Lucy even had her own Facebook page ’Lucy the Two Nosed Cow’.

