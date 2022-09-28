Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game

News and First Alert Weather App
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets.

The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes.

“While the early 1950s were not a particularly successful time for the Packers on the field, it was the dawn of an extraordinarily eventful decade off the field, a decade that began with the departure of the team’s founder Curly Lambeau and ended with the arrival of Vince Lombardi. In the 1950s, the NFL was growing quickly and gaining nationwide interest through television exposure. The Packers organization was at a turning point and a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times,” reads a statement from the Packers.

There are throwback items available at the Packers Pro Shop website.

