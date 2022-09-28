First Alert Weather: Thursday morning frost with warmer temperatures on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clearing skies, light winds and low dew points will be the perfect combination for temperatures to drop quickly Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the a hard frost again likely for most areas just before daybreak.

Likely the last night of frosty temps through the start of October (WSAW)

The frosty temperatures will remain until an hour or two after sunrise, with temperatures quickly warming up into the 60s for the afternoon. Warmer conditions will continue to push into Wisconsin throughout the end of the week.

The large high pressure area that has brought the cooler weather for most of the week, will continue to slowly roll eastward throughout the end of the week and well into the weekend, which will yield more suntabulous weather as temperatures jump well into the 60s and 70s at times throughout the first few days of October.

