First Alert Weather: First freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Chilly mornings not done yet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bitter cold temperatures Wednesday morning as lows fall past freeezing-point for many across North-Central Wisconsin, allowing for a killing freeze. A Freeze Warning in effect through 8 AM Wednesday.

Sunshine returns for mid-week with highs in the mid-50s. (WSAW)

Remaining bitter through the first half of the morning. If you left your car outside overnight, give yourself an extra few minutes you may need to scrape your windshield. Temperatures will quickly warm throughout the morning hours Wednesday. Sunny and not as breezy for the day. This will allow for temperatures to quickly warm up into the middle 50s, which is still about 10° below average for the end of September.

Another bitter start to Thursday as temperatures to fall near freezing-point again (WSAW)

Thursday morning features another round for a frost or freeze risk (WSAW)

Chilly mornings not over just yet--lows dropping towards freezing-point again Thursday morning. A Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning may be issued again for the overnight hours. Temperatures to gradually warm through the weekend ahead as a large high pressure continues to slowly roll eastward. Temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s at times throughout the first few days of October. The upcoming weekend looks to remain dry and sunny, as well.

Temperatures to warm towards the 70s for the upcoming weekend. Dry and sunny weather expected. (WSAW)

