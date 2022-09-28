FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters.

Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.

The grant completes the department’s plan to add 12 firefighter/paramedics to the department roster. In June, the Common Council approved hiring the first three positions of 12 firefighter positions.

Governor Tony Evers and Congressman Tom Tiffany sent letters of support directly to FEMA.

The addition of the 12 firefighters is the first staffing increase in Wausau Fire since 1970.

The Wausau Fire Department staffing will increase from 62 full-time employees to 74 once hiring is complete. According to a news release from the city, the department will immediately begin recruiting firefighter candidates to fill the newly created positions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.