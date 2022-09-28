Edgar, Marathon volleyball keep pace with conference wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Marathon volleyball each picked up Marawood-South Conference wins to remain the top two teams in the conference.

Edgar traveled to play Newman Catholic on Thursday. A win would all but ensure a conference crown with one match remaining. After taking the first two sets, Edgar continued it’s winning ways by sweeping Newman 3-0.

Marathon traveled to play Stratford, who is still looking for their first victory in conference play. Marathon started the game out hot, winning the first set. Momentum carried into the second set, as Taylor Lepak and Ava Krueger each recorded kills in the early portion of play. Marathon also swept Stratford, 3-0.

