Construction for Wausau mall area will start in spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has approved the first phase of the $44 million mall development called ‘Foundry on 3rd.’

It’ll be at Washington and 3rd Street. The goal for the 153 apartments, parking, and retail space are to retain young talent in Wausau.

“We’re competing with other cities across Wisconsin and across the midwest. And if we don’t take steps to make Wausau the kind of place that young people want to come and take positions it puts our local businesses at a disadvantage,” said Brian Otten, Marketing Director, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Otten said the council found young people want to live in an urban place that has a vibrant downtown.

“Wausau for 40 years had a vibrant downtown when the mall was a piece of that downtown. Things have changed,” said Otten.

In the meeting on Tuesday, the council discussed there is a lot of hesitancy in the late 70s and early 80s when the mall was being developed but the city took a chance on it and it was successful for nearly 40 years.

“This project requires sort of a similar boldness,” said Otten.

Construction could start as early as March and T-Wall, the developer said the 15-month construction will likely end in 2024.

“You’ll probably see people out there kind of drilling into the cement and things like that to kind of get an idea of what they have to work with,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenburg.

Mayor Rosenburg said it’s the first step to improving the housing availability in Wausau.

“I hope this is part of the solution. It’s not the only solution to our housing woes I think. We have a lot more work to do,” said Rosenburg.

Mayor Rosenburg also said the first phase will also bring a Children’s museum.

