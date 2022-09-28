Catalytic converter thieves target Oshkosh school bus provider

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some students in the Oshkosh area were late for class Wednesday morning after thieves targeted a bus company and stole a large number of catalytic converters.

The owner of Kobussen Buses tells Action 2 News that catalytic converters were stolen off 11 buses at the company’s Oshkosh location on Omro Rd. overnight, preventing drivers from getting on the road.

This caused a huge delay for students waiting to be picked up. The Oshkosh school district alerted parents about the incident, and eventually, all the kids did get to school as Kobussen brought in buses from other areas of the Fox Valley.

“We ran a few routes a little late, but we did get everybody to school. We have enough substitute buses that we made it work,” owner Dan Kobussen said.

Over the past few years, the theft of catalytic converters has been a growing crime across Northeast Wisconsin. This is the first time it’s delayed the start of school for a large number of local students.

We’re told there are no images of a suspect but investigators are looking into potential leads and whether it could be a group of people who are responsible. Anyone with information about the thefts or who might be responsible should contact local police.

With the extra buses from other facilities, Kobussen routes should be back on time, and we’re told students won’t face further delays Thursday morning because of this theft.

Kobussen says it’s been hit before in the past, even in smaller communities like Oconto.

“We’re doing the best we can with replacing the catalytic converters. We’re doing the best we can moving forward, put some more lights in the yard, and guard against anything happening,” Kobussen told us. “We’ve had issues other places and at other times with the same situation.”

On the black market, catalytic converters, which are part of the vehicle’s exhaust system, can sell for between $200 and $500 due to precious metals found inside them. Brand new, they cost around $1,200 apiece to replace.

“On the junkyard side, they need to be taking IDs and getting titles for these vehicles if they’re turning this stuff in -- and that’s the law, so they need to do that. On the other side of it just watch out for any suspicious behavior,” Kobussen said.

Cars, too, have been a target in the area. Area police agencies suggest if you can’t park in a garage, park near another vehicle that’s closer to the ground, limiting a thief’s space to crawl underneath your car. Mark your catalytic converter with brightly-colored spray paint. You can also pay a repair shop to etch your vehicle’s identification number (VIN) into the catalytic converter, or purchase a security device like a Cat-Rap.

