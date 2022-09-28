News and First Alert Weather App
Bond set at $50K for man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’

William Comfort, 27
William Comfort, 27
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is now in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty because the victims were elderly.

In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin on the ‘grandparent scam’. The crime not only included a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim’s grandchild, but also an in-person visit to collect the bail money.

Court documents state Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam.

In Marathon County, a woman lost nearly $50,000. A person was arrested in that case. In Taylor County, a woman reported losing $9,500 in the scam. The woman was able to provide a vehicle description and a phone number for the person that had called her. Investigators in Taylor County worked with other jurisdictions to collaborate on the investigation.

Comfort is also facing charges in Waupaca and Taylor counties.

Authorities in Taylor County learned the suspect vehicle was a car rented from Appleton. According to court documents, the vehicle was rented by William Comfort of Los Angeles. GPS data from the rented vehicle showed it stopped at the victim’s property in Taylor County.

Court documents state investigators believe Comfort and others were working in an organized ring. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Wednesday, a Marathon County judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

