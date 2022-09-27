News and First Alert Weather App
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman who was reported missing and considered endangered has been found safe, police say.

Police said the woman, who we are no longer identifying, “is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.”

She was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m. She was spotted getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Streets in Two Rivers. But police did not believe she was with the driver, but rather might be with a transient man from Manitowoc.

Police did not release information about how she was found Monday night.

