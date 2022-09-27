Portion of Hwy 10 closed due to vehicle fire
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Highway 10 in Portage County is closed because of a vehicle fire.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, both eastbound lanes on Hwy 10 at mile marker 232 near Amherst Junction are closed.
The closure began just after 12:30 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
