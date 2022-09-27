Portion of Hwy 10 closed due to vehicle fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Highway 10 in Portage County is closed because of a vehicle fire.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, both eastbound lanes on Hwy 10 at mile marker 232 near Amherst Junction are closed.

The closure began just after 12:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.