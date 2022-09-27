Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill.

The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.

“Merrill presently has no dedicated venue for pickleball,” said David Johnson, City Administrator. “These courts will provide a new recreation amenity for the City of Merrill.”

Once completed, the new pickleball courts will allow locals to compete in leagues and tournaments, and play in singles or doubles just for fun.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

