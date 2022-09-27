News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods

Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.(Bayfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville.

Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County.

He had escaped into some woods after a chase and crash.

“We suspect he is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather and may have been picked up by someone driving by. Based on his behavior, we believe he will elude anyone to avoid confrontation. The Sheriff’s Office still encourages everyone to report possible sightings by calling 911,” reads a statement from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. “If any significant information is learned we will share it.”

A felony warrant has been issued for Genereau in Waupaca County in connection to the carjacking in Clintonville.

Clintonville Police say Genereau arrived at a gas station on the city’s north side in a stolen 1965 red Ford out of Hortonville, which was had a mechanical issue. Gas station clerk Jeremy Merrigan said Genereau tried to break into his car, which was locked. Then he spotted a minivan, driven by an 81-year-old Michigan man, coming out of the car wash.

Merrigan said, “He came up to the gentleman, told him he was having some car trouble in the back, so the old guy got into the back of his car, and as soon as he did that the younger guy jumped into the driver’s seat to drive away. The old guy went to grab him, fell down in the process, scraped his elbow and the guy was gone.”

The 81-year-old victim is from Michigan but has close ties to the area. He’s recovering from his injuries.

Genereau drove away in a black, 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with Michigan license plate DWF 1599. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, who took off at high rates of speed on US Highway 2. The driver turned north on State Highway 13 into Bayfield County. The vehicle hit another vehicle and continued on.

Bayfield County deputies tracked the car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road. The suspect, identified as Seth Genereau, ditched it there and stole another car, officials say.

About 100 yards away, the stolen vehicle got stuck and Genereau ran into the woods. He has not been located.

Genereau, 23, is charged in Waupaca County court with two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, including one count with an enhanced penalty because the victim was an elderly person; Robbery with Use of Force, with an Elder Person Enhancer; Physical Abuse of an Elder Person; and Theft of Movable Property.

Police say Genereau is no stranger to law enforcement in Waupaca County as he’s being investigated for other crimes as well.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Genereau or has information that could lead to his arrest should call 911 or the Clintonville Police Department, (715) 823-3117.

Police say Genereau has a New London address.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
Man killed in Marathon County crash identified
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average

Latest News

Portion of Hwy 10 closed due to vehicle fire
Loaded mashed potato calzones are the perfect solution for what to make with leftovers
Loaded mashed potato calzones are the perfect solution for what to make with leftovers
Hello, My Name Is...Pam Domres
SPASH rugby player excelling on the field despite being deaf
This month we’re saluting the terrific tuber, the stunning spud, also known as the potato....
Celebrating National Potato Month with fun recipes
Tasty ways to add extra flavor to your baked potatoes
Tasty ways to add extra flavor to your baked potatoes