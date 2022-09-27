First Alert Weather: More chilly and frosty mornings ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frost across North-Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most areas until 9 AM Tuesday. Temperatures for the morning starting off in the mid-30s for most. However, with light North winds, a wind chill in the low 30s is being observed.

Especially outside of the city limits. (WSAW)

Sunshine will make a return for the morning hours of Tuesday. Highs will remain cool in the upper 40s to low 50s from north to south. Breezy winds up to 25 mph coming out of the north will create a bit of a wind chill for the day, feeling like the mid-40s. Clouds increase for the afternoon with some light stray showers that may develop. While rain chances will remain small Tuesday, they will be mainly confined to areas north of WI-29 throughout the daylight hours.

Widespread frost or freeze for Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Expect clouds to scatter Tuesday night, with lows dropping near freezing-point. This will allow for some very frosty conditions to arrive Wednesday morning. There is a possibility for some some locations to see morning lows to fall into the 20s. Widespread frost or freeze expected across the Badger State. Plan for clear and sunny skies during the daytime, with highs remaining below average in the mid/upper 50s.

Another frosty morning ahead for Thursday as morning lows drop near the mid-30s. However, weather conditions will chnage as a result of a large high pressure system, which pushes eastward for the end of the week. Southwest winds expected Thursday will help warm temperatures up quickly into the 60s. Warming towards the 70s for the last few days of September, lasting into the first weekend of October.

