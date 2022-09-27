Celebrating National Potato Month with fun recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This month we’re saluting the terrific tuber, the stunning spud, also known as the potato. September is National Potato Month and to celebrate, we’re showing you how to prepare baked potatoes in several ways. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association stopped by NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to share some delicious recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 russet potato

4 oz ground beef

1 Tbsp taco seasoning

1 Tbsp shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup tortilla chips

1 Tbsp Pico de Gallo prepared

1 oz avocado sliced

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub your potatoes in olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with even cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the ground beef in a pan with the taco seasoning for 10 minutes on medium heat.

After 60 minutes, pull the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling the potatoes, cut them open lengthwise.

Top the potato with the cooked taco ground beef, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, and avocado.

Add salt to taste if desired.

INGREDIENTS

4 large russet potatoes washed, patted dry, pierced all over with a sharp knife

1½ Tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 medium onion chopped

1 cup sliced mushrooms

½ cup sliced pepperoni rounds

1 8-oz can tomato sauce

½ tsp Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded mozzarella

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Rub potatoes with ½ Tbsp. oil, then sprinkle with salt.

Place potatoes on a paper towel and microwave until just tender, about 10 minutes, turning halfway through.

Transfer potatoes to the baking sheet. Bake until skins are crisp, about 15 minutes.

Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook onions and mushrooms, stirring occassionally, until soft and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.

Stir in pepperoni, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and ¼ tsp. each salt and pepper.

Remove potatoes from the oven.

Place oven rack 5 inches from the heat source; preheat boiler.

Carefully cut a slit in the top of each potato; squeeze ends to open. Fluff inside of the potato with a fork.

Divide pepperoni mixture among potatoes, top with mozzarella.

Broil until cheese is melted and starting to brown, approximately 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

INGREDIENTS

1 medium russet potato

4 oz meat chili prepared or canned

1 Tbsp shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup corn chips

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub potatoes with olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with equal cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

After 60 minutes, remove potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling potatoes, cur them open lengthwise.

Heat chili according to prepared label instructions.

Top potatoes with chili.

Add crushed corn chips and cheese on top of the chili to get a true taste of Texas.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups mashed potatoes

13.8 oz pizza dough

½ cup shredded mozzarella

½ cup shredded cheddar

⅓ cup bacon chopped

⅓ cup green onions chopped

½ cup sour cream

1 egg

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment.

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a medium sized bowl, add mashed potatoes, sour cream, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, green onions and mix until fully combined and evenly distributed.

Crack egg and place in a bowl and whisk together to use as egg wash. Set aside.

Unbox pizza dough, unroll and spread on a clean surface.

On one half of the dough, spread filling evenly. Then fold over other half of dough and tightly crimp edges together. The shape should be a half circle. Then place on a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut air vents then brush egg wash over calzone.

Place in oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and slightly cool and serve.

