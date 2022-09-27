News and First Alert Weather App
$5M CARES act grant to be used to replace Menominee County tribal sawmill

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – (WSAW) -U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $5 million grant to Menominee Tribal Enterprises in Neopit to construct a new building and replace equipment at the Tribe’s sawmill.

Neopit is in Menominee County.

This grant will allow the Tribe to upgrade its current timber and sawmill processing capacity and create jobs for the community. The investment is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 10 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation’s regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

