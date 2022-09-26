Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman has been reported as missing and endangered.
Maggie Mae Remiker was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m. She was spotted getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Streets in Two Rivers.
Police say Maggie is not believed to be with the driver. They believe she could be with a transient man named Nathan. He’s from Manitowoc.
“Maggie is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities,” police say.
Maggie was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink and gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with white swoosh and soles, and carrying a black and blue “Special Olympics” duffle bag.
If you have information, contact police.
DESCRIPTION
- White female
- 5′4″
- 145 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
- Mole above upper left side of lip
- Black and white bird tattoo on inner right forearm
