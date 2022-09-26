News and First Alert Weather App
Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project

Generic image / Tap water
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo is an applicant for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve its public drinking water system.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The SDWLP provides financial assistance to public water systems to build, upgrade or replace water supply infrastructure to protect public health and address federal and state safe drinking water requirements.

The project includes the removal and replacement of an elevated water tower.

The public can submit comments by Oct. 10, 2022 to:

Department of Natural Resources
C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707
Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

