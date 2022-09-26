News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’ve finished their submission to the Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The request is for an updated booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds.

Officials said the shot focuses on strains that were part of the original vaccine, as well as new variants.

The 10 milligram dose of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is already authorized for people 12 and older.

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Marathon County crash
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Construction crews are repaving the 9 mile stretch of I-39
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34
Partly cloudy with temps slipping back into the 40s by daybreak on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms exit, cool with a risk of frost through mid-week
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky school shooter could walk free, or stay behind bars
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
7 Things You Need To Know For September 26th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For September 26th, 2022
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space