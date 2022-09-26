News and First Alert Weather App
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Elderly person's hands
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors.

State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents.

About 2 in 5 Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

