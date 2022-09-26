New Rothschild statue honors families of fallen soldiers

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - If you walk around the side of the Rothschild Village Hall, you’ll notice an area full of military tributes.

Now, thanks to American Legion Post 494, their newest addition to the area is a bronze statue honoring the mothers and families of those who lost a loved one in battle.

“Everybody celebrates Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, but there’s really no national holiday for the families of the survivors of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” says Paul Gwidt, Commander, American Legion Post 492.

Not only does Paul believe they should be celebrated, but also believes they do not receive the credit they deserve after what they go through with their loss.

“It’s made too often that they’re forgotten,” says Gwidt. “And they’re one of our most important assets. They remind us that there’s a price.”

Given the vast number of military families out there, the memorial serves as a reminder that you may never know who around you has lost a loved one in battle.

“You may work next to somebody, you may worship next to somebody as a Gold Star family member,” says Gwidt. “They may have had a brother or an uncle killed in action or died just during service.”

Overall, the memorial is a place where people share fond memories, comfort one another, and keep their loved one’s name alive.

“A place to reflect, a place to find peace, and place if they need to cry, they can cry,” says Gwidt. “If they need to laugh about something, maybe their kid did something silly when they were young. It just gives them a chance to remember that they’re not forgotten.”

The statue is now one of four across the country and is the only one west of New York. With congress’s approval, the statue is eligible to become the national monument for American Gold Star mothers.

