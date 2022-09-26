News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now handle the case.
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place of Judge Benjamin Lane.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new judge has been assigned to the Lily Peters homicide case.

According to online court records, Steven Gibbs, who was appointed to the Chippewa County Circuit Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, is the new judge for the case.

An application for a substitution of judicial assignment filed by the suspect’s attorney, Michael Cohen, was approved on Sept. 21, with Gibbs assigned the case Monday, according to online court records. According to the document filed with the court on Sept. 21, no reason was given for the request. The filing cited Wisconsin Statute 970.20, which allows a defendant to request one judicial substitution.

Benjamin Lane, Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge for Branch 3, had presided over the case since charges were filed in April. Gibbs is the judge for Branch 1.

The suspect is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. Two of the three charges carry a maximum lifetime sentence in prison.

The suspect waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31. Attorney Cohen planned to file for a reverse waiver hearing in an attempt to move the case to juvenile court.

A scheduling conference is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29, according to online court records.

The suspect is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire awaiting his next court appearance. Cash bond has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Marathon County crash
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Partly cloudy with temps slipping back into the 40s by daybreak on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms exit, cool with a risk of frost through mid-week
Construction crews are repaving the 9 mile stretch of I-39
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34

Latest News

Generic image / Tap water
Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project
Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average
7 Things You Need To Know For September 26, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For September 26th, 2022
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Federal fraud trial for man charged in Diemel brothers murders to start Oct. 3