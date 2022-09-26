Milwaukee artist elated to be featured in annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Birds in Art exhibition is back on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

The exhibition includes art from over 100 artists featuring their bird-inspired work.

“I try to have a real strong sense of design in the work,” said Don Rambadt, a sculptor.

Artists from across the country traveled to Wausau to be a part of the 47th annual Birds in Art exhibition.

“I always had an interest in art and biology. That was kind of my two loves... was art and nature,” said Rambadt.

Don Rambadt is a sculptor from Milwaukee. He said his college professor introduced him to the art of welding.

“By the end of that semester, I had changed my major to fine arts, transferred schools, and was on the path that I’m on now. It was the welding that really lit the flame for me,” said Rambadt.

Rambadt said his piece featured in the exhibit is a combination of welded bronze and cast bronze.

“So what I was trying to do with this piece is kind of extension of a piece that I had in birds in art last year, was to intentionally bring colors into the shadows,” said Rambadt.

Rambadt’s artwork is an abstract sculpture that creates colorful shadows. The artist said he cut the glass shaped and welded the frames to fit.

“...Gives it a cleaner more contemporary look than the traditional stain glass solder,” said Rambadt.

The display is a different take on nature and art.

“Kind of gets you to stop for a minute, see things from a different perspective. Take a closer look at things. Just get out of the norm and that’s what I was trying to do with this piece,” said Rambadt.

Rambadt said being a part of the Birds in Art exhibit is an incredible experience.

“One, being part of it is just an honor. Two, I think the biggest thing for me is this show has raised the bar for my work more than anything else,” said Rambadt.

The Birds in Art exhibition runs through Nov. 27.

