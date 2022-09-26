News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average

(Source: MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is now slightly higher than the national average.

As of Monday morning, AAA Wisconsin reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $3.76-- nationally it’s $3.72.

After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course yesterday as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased last week while total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average. However, if gas demand remains low and continues to drop, pump price increases will likely be minimized as supply increases.

According to AAA, the current average gas price in the Wausau area is $3.80 a gallon. A week ago, that average was $3.37.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Marathon County crash
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Construction crews are repaving the 9 mile stretch of I-39
I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34
Partly cloudy with temps slipping back into the 40s by daybreak on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms exit, cool with a risk of frost through mid-week
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

7 Things You Need To Know For September 26th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For September 26th, 2022
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Federal fraud trial for man charged in Diemel brothers murders to start Oct. 3
Fatal car crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
Partly cloudy with temps slipping back into the 40s by daybreak on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms exit, cool with a risk of frost through mid-week