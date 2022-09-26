First Alert Weather: Cool & breezy to start the work week. Widespread frost or freeze on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you think Monday morning is off to a cool or chilly start, just wait until Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Weather conditions likely staying dry for the week, with temperatures running below average.

Frosty and chilly mornings ahead. Below average highs for much of the work week but tracking dry weather (WSAW)

A stray scattered shower or two is possible over the Northwoods Monday as a low-pressure continues to track eastward. Overcast to start the work week. Temperatures falling 10-degrees below average; highs near the mid-50s. Breezy northwest winds coming in at 20-25 for the morning.

Mostly cloudy with below average highs and a stray shower in the Northwoods (WSAW)

Northwest winds gusting in at 20-25 mph for Monday (WSAW)

Winds remaining breezy through mid-week. Clouds clearing for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid/upper 30s. Frosty conditions expected. Clouds return for the late morning and afternoon. Highs expected to be even cooler Tuesday, falling near the low 50s.

Wake up temperatures into the mid/upper 30s for Tuesday (WSAW)

Frost possible Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s for the morning (WSAW)

Even chillier to start Wednesday morning. A good chance for low temperatures to fall near or at freezing point. There is a possibility for some some locations to see morning lows to fall into the 20s. Widespread frost or freeze expected across the Badger State. Plan for clear and sunny skies during the daytime, with highs remaining below average in the mid/upper 50s.

At or below freezing point Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Widespread frost or freeze for Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Another round for frost Thursday morning. Though, frost will be patchy as temperatures may struggle to fall into the 30s for some locations. Sunshine and likely dry weather for the last few days of the work week. Highs gradually warming back into the low to mid-60s. Turning even warmer for the upcoming weekend; highs near 70. As of now, the upcoming weekend forecast features finally dry weather.

