Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.
The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.
The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.
A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.
“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.
The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.
