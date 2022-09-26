News and First Alert Weather App
City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad

Antigo City Park splash pad
Antigo City Park splash pad(Antigo Parks Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad.

The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.

A donation from the Draeger Family has made the renovation possible. The pool has experienced numerous equipment and mechanical issues over the past years.

The iconic spraying dolphin statue at the end of the pool will be preserved in some way, according to the city.

City Park is located at 220 Aurora St. It encompasses two city blocks. The pool is located at City Park East.

