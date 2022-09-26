Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash

OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson.

The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven by John Meyer, 54 of Friendship was

traveling south on County Highway G. An SUV driven by Mark Tikkuri, 64 of Wauwatosa was traveling west on County Highway I and failed to stop at the stop sign for County Highway G. Tikkuri entered into the path of the dump truck. Linda Mueller, 63 of Wauwatosa was a passenger in the SUV. She died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oxford Fire Department, Marquette County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

