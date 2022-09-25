News and First Alert Weather App
Packers lead Tampa Bay at half 14-3

Aaron Rodgers has two touchdown passes in the first two quarters
(WBAY)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WSAW) - The ‘Green and Gold’ are off to a good start. The Green Bay Packers lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down in Florida 14-3.

The Bucs got the ball first and put together a nice drive. A ten-play, 48-yard drive ended in points for the home team, but it was only a field goal as Ryan Succop put through a 45-yard field goal to start the game.

Green Bay answered right back. The Packers used a ten-play drive of their own to get on the board as Aaron Rodgers found Romeo Doubs on a five-yard touchdown to take the lead. For Doubs, it was his first career touchdown. He also had a 21-yard catch on the same drive. The Packers led after one quarter 7-3.

In the second quarter, the Packers added to their lead. Their second drive of the game ended like their first. Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a slant for a six-yard score. Green Bay leads 14-3.

It seemed like the Packers had a chance to blow the game open late in the quarter, driving inside the ten-yard line. However, on a third-and-goal pass, Aaron Jones fumbled at the goal line, giving it to Tampa, keeping the score at 14-3.

However, the Bucs would return the favor. As Tampa drove down the field, rookie Quay Walker forced a fumble from Breshad Perriman, giving Green Bay the ball back. As halftime hit, the Packers maintained their 14-3 lead.

Rodgers was nearly perfect in the first half, going 15-18 for 171 yards and two scores. On the other side, Tom Brady was accurate and efficient as well, going 13-14 for 110 yards.

One significant injury for the Packers as Jaire Alexander left the game with a groin injury. He’s questionable to return.

