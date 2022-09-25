First Alert Weather: More showers, chance of a storm. Risk of frost this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This first Sunday of autumn will be cooler than average and feature more clouds than breaks of sun. In addition, it is going to be a bit breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 25 to 30 mph Sunday afternoon. A chance of showers in the first part of the day, with scattered showers and a storm possible for Sunday afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More clouds than breaks of sun, breezy. Scattered showers or a storm PM. (WSAW)

Wind gusts around 30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

A few showers and even a storm are possible Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers will linger into Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Showers will wind down Sunday evening, then some clouds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy, continued breezy, and cool on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. There is a chance of frost developing overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Lows by daybreak Tuesday in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s in Central Wisconsin. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week with some sunshine, but afternoon readings only rise into the low to mid 50s.

Frost or a freeze could take place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. (WSAW)

Frost or freeze conditions are anticipated for Wednesday morning as lows bottom out in the 20s north to the low 30s in Central Wisconsin. A good deal of sun on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Milder times are on tap for the later stages of the week. Another chance of AM frost on Thursday, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Pleasant on Friday, including for high school football games in the evening. Sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 70. Saturday is looking good weather-wise with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs to start October in the low to mid 70s. Clouds may return next Sunday, October 2nd, along with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

After a cool start to the week, temps will moderate toward the weekend. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.