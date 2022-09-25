Badgers suffer blowout loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers got a reality check Saturday night at the hands of Ohio State. The third-ranked Buckeyes ran over the Badgers in Columbus 52-21.

Ohio State started things off hot on offense. The Buckeyes marched 88 yards down the field in just six plays before punching it in on a short two-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead.

Wisconsin’s first drive was the opposite of their opponent’s. Graham Mertz threw a pick to Tanner McCallister to start the Badgers’ night. Ohio State took the solid field position and proceeded to score again as quarterback CJ Stroud found Cade Stover for a 13-yard pitch and catch.

Ohio State continued to keep its foot on the gas pedal, scoring on every drive in the first half. Stroud threw two touchdowns to Stover, while Williams punched in a couple of touchdown runs. Wisconsin’s lone points of the half came at the end of a ten-play drive as Mertz snuck in from one yard. At halftime, the Buckeyes led 31-7.

The second half was comparably calmer than the first for the Buckeyes but still productive. Stroud threw two more touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Mertz added a touchdown pass in the fourth as well, while Allen broke off a long touchdown run. As the clock hit zeros, Ohio State finished out front 52-21.

Braelon Allen didn’t let the lopsided score deter him. He rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown, including a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Mertz went 11-20 for 94 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Buckeyes beat Wisconsin for the ninth straight time. The Badgers will look to rebound back at home next week as they welcome in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.