Assumption, Newman Catholic pick up big wins Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Saturday afternoon gifted a pair of high school football games in Central Wisconsin. In Stevens Point, the Pacelli Cardinals played host to Assumption in CWC-Small play.

The Royals led 20-6 at the half and continued to add to it in the second. On the Royals’ first drive of the third quarter, Nick Leberg scampered in for a short touchdown run to make it 27-6. Later in the quarter, defensive lineman Kenny Golat picked off Pacelli’s Andrew VanOrder for a touchdown return. Assumption went on to win 41-6, maintaining a perfect record in conference play.

Elsewhere, in Wausau, the number one team in eight-player, Newman Catholic, took to their home field to battle Almond-Bancroft. The Cardinals came strong out of the gates. Newman tallied three early touchdowns, including a run by Thomas Bates and a touchdown catch by Jackson Pfender from Conner Krach. The first quarter was a sign of things to come as the Cardinals blanked the Eagles 60-0. Newman stays perfect on the season.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.