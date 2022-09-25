News and First Alert Weather App
Artist displays work at 'Birds in Art' exhibition for 42nd year

The Birds in Art exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 100 artists are displaying their work in the ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

Larry Barth is an artist who drives all the way from Pennsylvania to be a part of the show.

“This show is completely unique,” said Barth.

Since 1976, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has been organizing the annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition.

“There are many shows of wildlife art. There aren’t that many shows of specifically birds,” said Barth.

Barth is one of the many artists displaying their creations at the ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition. He’s been showing his art at the event since 1980.

“And I’ve had work in every show since and I’ve been to every show since expect one,” said Barth.

Barth said he’s always had a fascination with the winged animals.

“I have been interested in birds my entire life. My earliest memories are of birds,” said Barth.

The artist said his father was a wood carver, which sparked his interest in the art.

“When I was about 14, I started using his tools and making birds in 3 dimensions out of wood and that was the beginning of my sculpture career,” said Barth.

The title of his artwork is called Winter Wren.

“It’s always kind of special to see them because they’re a difficult bird to see. They’re very small, they’re very dark, they’re very active and they scurry around on the ground,” said Barth.

Barth said he wanted to make the bird that easily disappears stand out.

“So my solution was to give the bird a backdrop of oversized, white fungi to make him show up,” said Barth.

The Birds in Art show is an exhibit that stands out from the rest.

“The show has a prestige that just makes it above any other show that I know of,” said Barth.

The Birds in Art exhibit runs through November 27th.

