1 killed in Marathon County crash

HALDER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed as a result of a crash Saturday night. Investigators said it happened around 9:15 p.m.

The crash happened near County Road C several miles west of County Road S, in the township of Green Valley. That location is south of Halder and north of Milladore.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road C, when it left the roadway and struck the embankment of a driveway. The vehicle rolled due to the impact.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were the Stratford Police Department, Stratford Fire Department, Green Valley First Responders, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

